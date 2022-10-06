COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Haunted Fest returns to the Ohio Expo Center this month for its eighth year in Columbus.

The electronic dance music concert is produced by Columbus-based Prime Social Group, known best for the multi-city Breakaway Festival.

The Halloween-themed festival takes place Friday, Oct. 28 inside the Lausche Building. It combines the elaborate fashion and large-scale production quality of EDM events with the fun and creativity of Halloween.

“It’s a huge Halloween party. Costumes are encouraged. The theme, decor, the whole nine combined with a large-scale dance music festival,” said PSG co-founder Zach Ruben. “We’ve got a main stage with incredible production: video, lighting, SFX, the whole thing.”

Headliners for the 18+ night include NGHTMRE, Seven Lions, LP Giobbi, Disco Lines, Bklava, and Baxter x Reckless.

“The creativity has been awesome throughout the years,” Ruben added. “It’s really cool to see what people come dressed up as. A lot of time, they’ll stay within theme and dress up as other DJs they’ve seen which is always funny… political memes are also pretty popular and great, but then also that crossroads between EDM dance music community and Halloween and just creating more of an elevated costume from what they might normally wear to a dance festival.”

Tickets start at $60 for General Admission and $105 for VIP. CLICK HERE for more information.