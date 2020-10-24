Haskell Garrett records OSU’s 1st sack 8 weeks after being shot in the face

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett recorded the first sack of the season for Ohio State less than two months after being shot in the face.

Garrett, 22, was injured during a shooting on Aug. 30 near the Ohio State campus while attempting to break up an argument between a man and a woman along Chittenden Ave, according to Columbus Police.

Garrett says the man then shot at him, and Garrett ran to an apartment nearby on 11th Ave. Police say the bullet pierced through his cheeks. He was released from the hospital the next day.

Garrett, a senior originally from Vermont who attended high school in Las Vegas, is among OSU’s most experienced returning defensive linemen this season.

Pro Football Focus College recently rated Garrett as the Big Ten’s highest-graded defensive tackle returning to school this season. He’s played in 33 games for the Buckeyes.