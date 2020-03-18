Harmony Project collecting items for those in need

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Coronavirus has many in search of basic essentials like food and toiletries.

One of the largest choirs in central Ohio is stepping in to help.

The Harmony Project is helping with its drop off donations On East Long Street, people dropped off toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and food.

Organizers said these items are needed especially right now. David Brown, founder and creative director of Harmony Project, said during this coronavirus scare, people need to help each other.

“All of our school programs are shut down, all of our prison programs are shut down, our shelter programs are shut down, we cannot do anything,” Brown said. “We have been asked to provide hygiene products for the Commons at Grants, the Commons at Buckingham, the Commons at Livingston and Van Buren shelter. Some of the most at-risk individuals in our community. Folks who need support from others. We are providing cleaning supplies, household goods, adult diapers, anything that they need.”

Items can be dropped off Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Harmony Project on East Long Street in Columbus.