Breaking News
2 lawsuits filed challenging June Ohio Primary Election date
1  of  4
Closings and Delays
Lancaster First UMC SourcePoint West Broad Church of Nazarene White Lily Church

Harmony Project collecting items for those in need

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Coronavirus has many in search of basic essentials like food and toiletries.

One of the largest choirs in central Ohio is stepping in to help.

The Harmony Project is helping with its drop off donations On East Long Street, people dropped off toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and food.

Organizers said these items are needed especially right now. David Brown, founder and creative director of Harmony Project, said during this coronavirus scare, people need to help each other.

“All of our school programs are shut down, all of our prison programs are shut down, our shelter programs are shut down, we cannot do anything,” Brown said. “We have been asked to provide hygiene products for the Commons at Grants, the Commons at Buckingham, the Commons at Livingston and Van Buren shelter. Some of the most at-risk individuals in our community. Folks who need support from others. We are providing cleaning supplies, household goods, adult diapers, anything that they need.”

Items can be dropped off Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Harmony Project on East Long Street in Columbus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools