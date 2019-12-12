Harmony Project celebrates 10 years

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In the last 10 years, the sound and soul of the city has changed in large part thanks to Harmony Project.

The concept for the choir is a little different, members don’t need to be good singers, they just need to have a desire to serve.

Throughout the year the group takes time to do everything from painting murals to cleaning up neighborhoods and working with children.

“It’s not about the power of your voice it’s not about the sound of your voice. It’s just about using it and that when we all use our voices together something great happens,” David Brown, Harmony Project founder, said.

The main choir has grown to more than 500 members and tonight they will take the stage to lift their voices in the Concert For Us.

This year’s concert doesn’t necessarily have a theme but David hopes that attendees pick up on its message

“While we are here what can we do? That it all goes by very quickly.”

Click here to learn more about Harmony Project.