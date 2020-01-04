Harley Dilly’s mother pleads for son to return home

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (CNN) — Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since before Christmas.

Now, his distraught mother is asking the community for help.

“I love you, Harley. Please come home,” Heather Dilly, Harley Dilly’s mother, pleaded.

Heather Dilly has spent the past 14 days waiting for her son to return home.

“We need you,” she said.

Investigators haven’t released much information about the search for her son.

But Heather Dilly thanked the police and said investigations take time.

She urged the community to keep looking for her son, and to understand how hard this has been on her family.

“The scrutiny that comes with it, nobody tells you how you’re going to be bashed and your family,” Heather Dilly said. “And the biggest focus is Harley. That’s the biggest thing. You know, everybody can think whatever they want, and that’s fine. But he’s out there somewhere, and you know, it’s two weeks and I have to get up every day and look in that room and he’s not there.”

Police are asking residents to come forward with any surveillance video they have from December 19 and 20.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to Harley’s return.