Harlem Globetrotter, Columbus native, shares anti-bullying message

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — He may travel the globe playing basketball now, but on Wednesday Columbus native Julius “Zeus” McClurkin returned home to spread an important message.

McClurkin, an entertainer and member of the exhibition basketball team the Harlem Globetrotters, held an anti-bullying assembly for third, fourth and fifth graders at Ohio Avenue Elementary School.

The Independence High School graduate shared stories about growing up in Columbus and experiencing bullying.

He was cut from every basketball team between seventh and 10th grade before hard work and a growth spurt led him toward his current career.

“When I was younger, I was also bullied as well,” he explained. “Now, I get a chance to use the magnetism God has given me. People look up to tall people — both figuratively and literally.”

McClurkin demonstrated the signature Globetrotter showmanship and basketball skills for the students on Wednesday.

He also explained the “T.E.A.M. Up” initiative.

The program’s acronym stands for Talk, Empathy, Ask and Mobilize and serves as a mnemonic device for strategies to combat bullying.

“I go in and I tell the kids how you can partner with the Globetrotters and talk to the people around you,” McClurkin said. “Kids hold a lot of these emotions and these thoughts in their heads and they don’t share with anyone. And that’s what we’re hoping we can get a chance to do — just help them talk to someone.”

Following McClurkin’s stop at Ohio Avenue Elementary School, he also paid a visit to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.