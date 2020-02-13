1  of  22
Hardware stores look forward to snow in Central Ohio

Local News

by: Shawn Lanier

Posted: / Updated:

Hardware stores throughout central Ohio have been taken a hit,  because a lot of people were not buying salt and snow shovels because of the lack of snow.

“We ain’t have significant snow in a long time,” said Forrest Hamilton of Ashley.

In counties like Union, Marion and Delaware we could see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow.

So, the question is, are you ready?

“You put the deck furniture away, you get the shovels out, you get the salt out,” said Linda Krom of Waldo. “You have someone ready to plow your driveway.”

For some people getting items like shovels, deicer, and bags of salt happened at the beginning of this mild winter.

“Yeah I already got mine stocked up, yeah I know some folks are probably out there scrambling,” said Marcus Tyler of Marion.

At Roush Hardware in Dublin, manager, Scott Ridgeway says they can’t wait for a little winter weather because the lack of snow has not helped their bottom line.

“Obviously the lack of snow and ice is causing our sales to go down,” said Ridgway. “It’s not fun to drive in to work, but once we’re here it’s good for business.”

Many of the hardware store owners say they have plenty of items left if you still need to prepare for this snow coming through. 

