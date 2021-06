The riverfront and downtown of Columbus, Ohio, seen from an aerial drone on April 18, 2020. (Photo: NBC4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– June 14 (6-14) is celebrated as “614 Day” in Columbus. “614” is the area code for Franklin County, which is comprised of Columbus and most of its surrounding suburbs.

