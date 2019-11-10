Happy 244th Birthday, U.S. Marine Corps

(CNN) — The Few. The Proud. The Marines.

We all know the slogan.

Nov. 10, the day before Veterans Day, also marks another special day for servicemembers.

It honors the establishment of the U.S. Marine Corps.



Female Marine Corps recruit Kylieanne Fortin, 20, of Williamsport, Maryland goes through close combat training at the United States Marine Corps recruit depot June 23, 2004 in Parris Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A US Marine salutes during a wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial on June 14, 2012 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 31: U.S. Marines salute during the national anthem before a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds at PETCO Park on July 31, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The military branch started way back in 1775 as part of the U.S. Navy, leading up to the American Revolution.

The recruiting headquarters was in the Tun Tavern in Philadelphia.

That’s considered the birthplace of the Marines.

Today, Marine Corps members are proud to say they’re the first in and last out during military conflict.

If you know one, thank them for their service.

You can also go to a local Marine Corps birthday celebration.