HandsOn Central Ohio changing name to LSS 211 Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On March 1, HandsOn Central Ohio, Franklin County’s information and referral organization, merged with Lutheran Social Services (LSS). As part of that integration into the LSS Network of Hope, HandsOn Central Ohio will now be known as LSS 211 Central Ohio.

“LSS 211 Central Ohio will offer the same services that HandsOn Central Ohio did,” said Sue Villilo, assistant vice president of community-based services for LSS. “The only thing changing is the name.”

The merger came after HandsOn Central Ohio and its board initiated a strategic review of the organization, which involved exploring whether to merge with another organization or remain independent. Ultimately, Lutheran Social Services was chosen to lead the continuation of the program and its services.

Lutheran Social Services serves thousands of people each day in 27 Ohio counties by focusing on the core societal issues of hunger, housing, healing and hope. LSS offers food through the LSS Food Pantries, homeless services through Faith Mission in Franklin and Fairfield counties, domestic violence services through CHOICES for Victims of Domestic Violence, senior living, affordable housing communities, information and referral services, and other programs and services that uplift families and strengthen communities. To learn more, visit www.lssnetworkofhope.org.

LSS 211 Central Ohio is best known for its 211-referral line, which is part of a nationwide referral service for low-income families and individuals.

Individuals looking for a referral or information on community services will be redirected to a new website at www.lssnetworkofhope.org/211centralohio. The main telephone number 2-1-1 will remain the same, as will the foodline (614-341-2282), which connects people directly to food pantry scheduling.

“LSS takes our role as a community leader seriously and greatly values the opportunity to support the integral referral services LSS 211 Central Ohio provides as together we continue to serve Columbus residents in need,” said Villilo.