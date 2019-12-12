Handmade wooden toys donated to Firefighters 4 Kids toy drive

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — A local woodworker dropped off two very special donations just ahead of the Firefighters 4 Kids toy drive.

Paul Poulsom of Columbus is a retiree who just loves to give away his handmade masterpieces.

Last year, he crafted a beautiful elephant rocker we featured on-air. This year he outdid himself with an elaborate rocking tractor and a classic rocking horse.

As wonderful donations are rolling in, excitement for Saturday’s Firefighters 4 Kids drive is building! You can be a part of our donation day here at the station to by bringing new, unwrapped toys, gift cards and monetary donations on Saturday, December 14. Donations can also be made at central Ohio fire stations or any CME Federal Credit Union location now through December 24.