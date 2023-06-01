HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 39-year-old Hamilton man was arrested Thursday after being accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Alexander Perry has been charged with three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a fifth-degree felony that carries a mandatory 15-year registration as a sex offender. The sheriff’s office said the charges stem from a “lengthy investigation” after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip.

Perry has previously pleaded guilty to several counts of domestic violence, having been charged with the first-degree misdemeanor five times since 2013, according to Hamilton Municipal Court records.

The sheriff’s office said Perry was booked into Butler County Jail as of 4 p.m.