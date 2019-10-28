Halloween don’ts: Top mistakes families make

Hopefully you are ready for Halloween by now: The decorations are up, you have a couple of buckets filled with candy and you are ready to welcome all those young goblins to your front door Oct. 31.

But there are still some important things not to do on the big night.

No matter what you think of Halloween and trick or treating, no one wants to be looked at as the neighborhood wicked witch or Scrooge who ruins the holiday for the local kids. That’s a reputation that can last all year.

So a report in Parade magazine says:

Don’t hand out toothbrushes or dental floss, even if you come from a family of dentists. And skip the “candy and a toothbrush,” which still comes off like you are lecturing.

Don’t dress any young children as a sexy anything. Not to mention, it’s cold out there! Find a costume conducive to layers.

And don’t let your young one be a lifelike “Walking Dead” zombie. Six-year-olds don’t want to see a child in their kindergarten Halloween pageant with their brains oozing out. Parade says that could lead to a lifetime of therapy.

Doesn’t that stink?

And from the “doesn’t that stink” file, one of the worst things you can do on Halloween: leaving your front door light on if you are out of candy.

Lock the front door, shut the blinds, and turn off the lights when you run out, or if you are not taking part in the Halloween festivities. Most children know that this is code for, “We’re out of candy!”

Remember, this is not the night to teach kids lessons about sugar intake or dental cleanliness.

Just hand out that candy and make sure they brush before going to bed, so you don’t waste your money.

