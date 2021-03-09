“Habitual” OVI offender arrested in Licking County

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville man was arrested Tuesday and is facing his sixth OVI charge.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Granville Post, Mustafa Sharmarke, of Westerville, was arrested while driving a 2010 Nissan Altima on State Route 79 at approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday.

According to OSHP, Sharmarke was driving on a suspended license and allegedly had open containers of alcohol in the vehicle when he was stopped Tuesday.

Sharmarke has four prior OVI convictions — two in 2009, one in 2010, and a fourth in 2016 — with a fifth OVI unconcluded from 2020, OSHP said.

