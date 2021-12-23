GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — On Thursday, Dec. 23 at approximately 3:56 p.m., Columbus Police patrol officers were dispatched to Hamilton Sq. Blvd. and Bennington Creek Ln. on a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim advised officers that he was shot by Tre’Von White who fled the scene in a blue Hyundai.

The victim said there were threats recently made by White toward the victim’s family members.

The victim said that he was headed to see some family members and as he approached his family’s residence, White was leaving. The victim said both vehicles stopped and White fired three gunshots, striking the victim with the first round.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he identified White as the suspect.

This is a developing story.