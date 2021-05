COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police responded around 9:09 Saturday morning to the CVS parking lot at the corner of E. Broad and N. James streets on the report of a gunshot victim.

When they arrived, they found the victim, whom medics transported to Grant Medical Center.

Police say the shooting did not happen at the same place the victim was found.

Bexley police have now taken over the investigation.

