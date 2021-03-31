Guns reported stolen from Columbus home while kids host party

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus woman says two guns were stolen from her home while her kids hosted a party.

It was reported Tuesday at a home in the Forest Park East neighborhood.

The victim told police that while she was away from home and out of the state over the weekend, her children hosted a party. During that party, a Glock semi-automatic handgun and a Mossberg .22 caliber rifle went missing.

No serial numbers for the stolen guns were immediately provided to police. The victim said she would call back and provide those numbers.