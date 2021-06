INDIO, CA – APRIL 23: Guns N’ Roses perform onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Guns N’ Roses will be coming to Columbus in September.

The rock group announced it will be stopping at the Schottenstein Center, September 23, at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at noon.