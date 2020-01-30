Guns at school on the rise at CPS according to data

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Nearly 50 guns have been brought to buildings across the Columbus City Schools district.

According to numbers from the district, NBC4 found that over the past three school years the amount of guns found on campus is increasing. Within the past four school years, 45 guns have been found on campuses throughout the district. That number includes six guns that were found at schools this school year.

“No words, no parents want to hear that there’s a gun found in school,” parent, Amanda Collier said.

This past Monday, police said a 15-year-old brought a loaded gun to Centennial High School. It is the most recent firearm found on campus.

“I just find that hard to believe where are kids even getting them from,” parent, William Powell said.

According to data NBC4 requested from the school district, last school year 16 guns were brought to school. Twelve guns were found at schools throughout the 2017 to 2018 school year, and 11 guns were at schools for the 2016 to 2017 school year.

Parents said they had no idea that many guns were found at elementary, middle and high schools.

“Ages and the numbers of how many are coming into these schools nowadays is crazy,” parent, Andrew Jones said.

NBC4 reached out to Licking Heights Local Schools, Delaware City Schools, and Hilliard City Schools and was told that no guns were found during the past three school years.

Parents believe the reason for guns in Columbus City Schools could be gangs or bullying.

“People not feeling safe at school so they want to take stuff in [their] own hand to defend themselves,” Collier said.

New measures were put in place this past fall to keep students safe. The Columbus City Schools spokesperson said that 31 new safety and security positions were added across the district.

Besides a zero-tolerance policy on weapons, the district works closely with Columbus police on protocols and drills and there are 21 uniformed officers in schools.

“We shouldn’t stress out worrying about our kids, they are there to protect them,” Collier said.

There are still a few months left in this school year and police said they usually see more guns in schools at the beginning and end of the school year.