Guns and drugs seized during raid of south Columbus home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it seized guns, meth, cocaine, fentanyl and cash during a raid on a south side home.

Detectives served the warrant at a home on the 500 block of Frebis Avenue Wednesday.

According to Sheriff Dallas Baldwin, detectives recovered seven firearms, around 13 grams of methamphetamine, two grams of cocaine, 11 grams of fentanyl and $4,760 in cash.

Kaba Keita, 20, was arrested and charged with weapons under disability. He has another weapons and narcotics case pending against him.

Devon Thompson, 20, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs.