COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A high school student was charged with possession of a deadly weapon after he was found carrying a gun at a Franklinton charter school Tuesday morning.

Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Columbus police responded to Columbus Central High School on West State Street, where a 17-year-old boy was found with a gun. School security guards were conducting a safety weapons check at 8:54 a.m. and discovered a firearm in the pants pocket of a student.

The student was removed from school and police took custody of the weapon. The Franklin County Juvenile Prosecutors Office is requesting charges of illegal conveyance, or possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone and carrying concealed weapons.

Though Central High School is located in Columbus, it is not affiliated with Columbus City Schools, which unveiled its new weapons detection system Tuesday.