Guilty plea reached in 2019 crash that seriously injured Trooper Jason Phillips

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Michael Marchak Jr. has pleaded guilty to two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault in the 2019 crash that critically injured OSHP Trooper Jason Phillips.

Investigators say Marchak was under the influence of methamphetamine and driving the wrong way in a stolen van in June 2019 when he collided head-on with Trooper Phillips, who had been dispatched on reports of an impaired driver on I-71N near Mount Gilead.

Marchak initially pleaded not guilty on multiple charges. He had waived his right to a speedy trial while his attorney filed motions requesting funding from the court to hire experts to testify on Marchak’s behalf.

According to court documents, prosecutors agreed to amend the indictment for both counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault from second-degree felonies to third degree felonies.

Marchak also pleaded guilty to a count of Receiving Stolen Property, and a count of Driving Under Suspension.

The state dismissed Counts 4, 5, and 7, and Marchak agreed to accept an 8-year sentence for his guilty pleas. He will lose his license for between three and 10 years, according to court documents.

Trooper Phillips was hospitalized for two months and underwent intensive rehabilitation following the crash.

“I have to still work on my speech and learn to walk again, and my memory,” Phillips said at the time.

Marchak’s sentencing is expected for July 14, 2021.