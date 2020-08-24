Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a shooting death over the weekend.

According to the sheriff office’s website, Jacob Russel Harper, 25, of Newcomerstown, is wanted for allegedly being involved in the shooting death of Alexander Anderson, 29, of Newark, on Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened on Zion Road in the rural area of Kimbolton.

Harper should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Harper’s location is asked to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency immediately.

Investigators continue to interview individuals and process evidence regarding this investigation as it continues to evolve.