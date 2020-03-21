Guernsey County searching for missing 17-year-old

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing 17-year-old boy.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jack E. Roehrich left his Freeport home at approximately 7 p.m. Friday, saying he was going for a drive to look at the floodwater. His family has not heard from his since.

The sheriff’s office performed an emergency ping to Jack’s cellphone, but it was turned off. The sheriff’s office believes his last known location was a three-mile radius of the cell tower near London Road.

Jack was last seen wearing blue jeans, black cowboy hat, black Carhart jacket, and a black hoodie.

Jack was driving a black 1991 Ford F-350 dually with an aluminum flatbed, visor, and cab lights.

Anyone with information as to Jack’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office at 740-439-4455.