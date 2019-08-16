Guernsey County man charged with rape of a child

CUMBERLAND, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cumberland man has been charged in the alleged rape of a toddler, the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

According to Sheriff Jeffrey Paden, David Allen White, 30, has been charged with rape, a first-degree felony, following an investigation which began Thursday.

Deputies and advocates from the Haven of Hope responded to Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center at approximately 2 p.m. Thursday investigating a report that a toddler reported being sexually assaulted by a family member, police said.

White was questioned regarding the allegations.

After officers conferred with the prosecutors’ office, charges were filed against White Friday.

White remains in custody at Guernsey County Jail.