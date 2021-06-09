Guernsey County man arrested in 1986 homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Attorney General Dave Yost says an Ohio man has been arrested in connection with a 1986 cold case in Texas.

Mark Gatten, 57, from Quaker City in Guernsey County, was taken into custody on May 26. He is currently awaiting extradition to Texas.

The arrest came after Texas Rangers reviewed the cold case death of 56-year old Charles Robert Hardin that occurred near Canyon Lakes, Texas. They say evidence led them to Gatten and a second suspect, Tracey Loy, 56 of St. George, Utah, some 35 years after the incident.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.