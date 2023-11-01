GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Two adult victims were hospitalized after a stabbing in the parking lot of a Kroger store in Groveport Wednesday evening.

According to Groveport police, the stabbing was reported at the store on the 6000 block of Groveport Road at approximately 6:09 p.m.

A person of interest was located and detained by Fairfield County Sheriff’s deputies in Canal Winchester Wednesday evening. The juvenile person of interest was allegedly directly involved in the matter and the weapon used in the incident, police said.

Detectives determined this was not a random act and the evidence “suggests that the incident may have originated from a dispute within a relationship,” according to police.

At least one of the stabbing victims was found carrying a loaded magazine, however no firearms were recovered at the scene, police said.

The two victims were taken to nearby medical facilities for urgent care and treatment. One victim was treated and released, and the other was kept overnight. Neither victim appeared to have life threatening injuries, police said.

The incident remains under investigation and the Groveport Police Department urges anyone with information to contact them at 614-830-2060.