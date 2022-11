The Groveport Police Department is looking for two women accused of stealing thousands of dollars through an online delivery service.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Groveport Police Department is looking for two people accused of stealing thousands of dollars of items through an online delivery service.

The suspects have allegedly stolen thousands of dollars in retail merchandise through an online grocery delivery service. Police say most of the victims are elderly.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-830-2060 or email jgilbert@groveport.org.