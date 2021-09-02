Truck drivers help save man trapped under water in Groveport pond

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Two truck drivers are being credited with helping to save a person whose riding mower plunged into a large retention pond.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. on the 6300 block of Commerce Center Drive.

Groveport police say the two truckers pulled over when they saw the riding mower in the water and found a person trapped under it. The truckers were able to keep the person’s head above the water until police arrived.

Groveport officers helped to get the person out of the water to safety. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is considered stable.

