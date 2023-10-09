GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for two suspects who allegedly forced their way into a Groveport business and stole fitness equipment.

According to a release from the Columbus Division of Police, between Sept. 15 and 18, the two suspects allegedly broke into a business in the 4100 block of Lakeview Crossing. There, they stole fitness equipment valued at around $10,000.

Surveillance photos showed the two suspects arrived at the location driving a black minivan with heavy damage on the driver’s side. The driver of the vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras exiting the vehicle with a black ski mask on his face. Another photo showed the suspects opened a building’s door before entering.

Surveillance photos showed the two suspects arrive to the location driving a black minivan with heavy damage on the driver’s side. The driver of the vehicle was captured exiting the vehicle with a black ski mask on his face. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

The Columbus Division of Police asked anyone with information to contact its Property Crimes department at (614) 645-2047.