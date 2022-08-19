GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have detained one person after shots were fired at Groveport Madison High School during a football game Friday night.

Authorities detained one person for questioning, but it is unclear if the detained individual was a witness or a suspect. No victims have been found.

A football game between Groveport Madison and Canal Winchester was taking place when shots were fired. Fans at the scene told NBC4 they were evacuated from the stadium around 9:30 p.m. and instructed to leave school grounds.

NBC4 will continue to provide updates as details become available.