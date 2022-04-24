GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Runners and walkers alike took advantage of the summer-like weather over the weekend in Groveport to test their endurance.

The Silver Souls Run/Walk was held at Three Creeks Metro Park on Sunday with the option to run or walk a 5km, 10km, or 15km race.

Silver Souls is a group started by Richelle Ginn to honor her grandmother who passed away due to what she says was a preventable condition.

“I want to get as many people healthy as possible,” said Ginn.

Ginn’s group started with just her and has grown into a group of 15 who get together for some cardio.

Those in Silver Souls say the group setting makes it all worth it.

“Your sisters push you; they pass you hey, high five you, you’re halfway there,” said one runner.