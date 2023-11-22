GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — The company that handles storage and distribution of a popular energy drink and other products is closing its Groveport location, and cutting more than 190 jobs.

In a public layoff notice sent Nov. 14 to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, GXO Logistics Worldwide Human Resources Director Ramon Malavet wrote that the warehousing company is permanently halting operations and shuttering its facility at 6600 Port Road.

Malavet said the closure, planned for Jan. 15, also means the company is laying off all 192 employees at that facility. A breakdown of titles of the affected employees included drivers, operators, material handlers, supervisors, operations managers and clerks. Malavet also noted there was no union representing any of the employees.

GXO Logistics is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, and has clients including Red Bull, Apple, Nike, Verizon and Nestle. Its website said it has around 970 warehouse locations worldwide and around 130,000 employees.

The closing Groveport facility isn’t GXO’s only location in the Columbus metro. LinkedIn job postings made as recent as Friday showed openings at a GXO facility in Pataskala. The company is itself a subsidiary of XPO Logistics, which has other business locations in central Ohio as well.