Columbus Police cruisers on the scene at SK Foods in Groveport after a shooting in the warehouse. (NBC4)

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials said the victim and suspect in Monday’s shooting at a Groveport warehouse were immigrants, and identifying them through fingerprint records was inconclusive.

“Our detectives are still working on that, they had Homeland Security come in today, since they are immigrants here, that’s where the difficulty has been,” Groveport police Lt. Josh Short said Tuesday.

Short said the two people involved were hired at the facility by a temp agency.

According to police, a man entered the SK Food Group facility at around 5:30 a.m. Monday and shot a woman multiple times before leaving the facility. The suspect then climbed a utility pole nearby, was electrocuted, and died, police said.

Short said the facility’s preparedness for such an event helped save hundreds of lives.

“Within the last two weeks, they had done some evacuation training, with each of their shifts, and that was very, very obvious in the way that they evacuated that building,” he said. “It was very efficient, they had people out that were able to communicate with their employees and keep them in their safe areas, and we have no doubt, that that helped save some other people.”

Police are investigating the shooting as a murder-suicide, but said it could have ended much worse.