GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a two-car crash Friday evening in Groveport.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a Toyota SUV going south on State Route 317 at 8:20 p.m. While the driver of the Toyota was attempting to turn left onto Groveport Road, an Acura going north on SR 317 hit the Toyota, causing the Toyota to crash into a pole.

FCSO says medics arrived on scene and took three people to the hospital: The two occupants of the Toyota and the driver of the Acura. The passenger of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the hospital while the driver remains in critical condition.

The condition of the individual driving the Acura was not released in FCSO’s statement. The crash remains under investigation.