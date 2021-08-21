Suspect in custody after barricade situation in Groveport

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect is in custody after a barricade situation in Groveport after police believe shots were fired inside a home Saturday night.

According to the Groveport Police, officers responded to a call on the 4800 block of Elmont Place at approximately 5:43 p.m. after a neighbor called to say they heard gunshots or fireworks inside a home next door.

When officers arrived, a woman came out of a residence and said there were bullet holes and smoke inside the home. Officers discovered there were bullet holes in the residence as well as in some surrounding homes.

The suspect refused to come out of the home once they arrived, police said. Columbus Police’s SWAT team was called in to help with the situation. Police do not believe there is anyone inside the home with the suspect.

Groveport Police said they have filed a warrant for the man’s arrest.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.