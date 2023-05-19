GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Five administrative positions will be cut from Groveport Madison School District as it grapples with a deficit totaling more than $5 million over multiple years.

Superintendent James Grube announced in an email to staff that the cuts are due to a significant financial shortfall. The note stated the district completed an assessment on how to streamline the leadership positions, which then resulted in those cuts.

The suspended positions include:

Executive Director of Human Resources

Director of Elementary Education and Teaching & Learning

Director of Secondary Education

High School Athletics Director

ProgressBook Specialist

All of the cuts are being done through a reduction in force, also known as RIF, according to the district email. The suspensions will be effective on July 31. The district added in its email that it won’t fill open positions in the treasurer and enrollment offices.

Communications and Community Relations Director, Jeff Warner, explained the situation to NBC4 with the district’s five-year forecast. It had projected a deficit of $1,043,600 for the 2023 fiscal year. Warner also said there was a $4.8 million deficit looming for the next fiscal year.

The communications director said the district expects a renewal of its five-year operating levy in the November election, which helps provide its funding. However, the district had to take action to attempt to alleviate the current financial shortfall.

The superintendent also stated in the staff email that the district will post revised position descriptions for certain openings within the next week. The district has an executive session planned for its Monday board meeting, and the district will also follow up with details on the plans for the suspended positions in the future as well.