GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – As Groveport Police investigate after mailboxes outside the post office on Main Street were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country.

Police said the theft of the blue mailboxes happened overnight Monday, with everything inside the boxes being stolen.

On Monday night, one of the boxes was still being used while the others had yellow “Do Not Use” signs attached to them.

Mail theft, specifically involving stolen checks, is a growing problem around the country.

Dr. David Maimon is the director of the Evidence-based Cyber Security Research Group at Georgia State University.

He said there has been an explosion of stolen check sales on the dark web, with many of those being taken from mailboxes.

In October of 2020, the group recorded 114 checks stolen nationwide. Now, that average is about 2,000 a week.

While Maimon can’t definitively say what happened in Groveport is linked to what his group monitors, Ohio is the 10th highest state in the volume of checks the group finds.

“Ohio, mainly Columbus, drives this,” Maimon said. “It’s one of the top places where we see this happen. Other places are New York, New Jersey. We see a lot of activity in Pennsylvania, which is crazy. Delaware. Texas is one of the hotbeds, DC, and then Ohio.”

Police said a possible suspect vehicle in the Groveport theft is a silver Dodge Dart with a missing driver-side rear hubcap.