GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — All the contents inside the mail drop boxes in front of the Groveport post office were stolen overnight Monday, according to Groveport police.

Police say a suspect broke into the two outdoor mailboxes at the post office on Main Street and stole everything that was inside.

Groveport PD mentioned a possible suspect vehicle as a silver Dodge Dart with a missing driver side rear hub cap.

No further information is known at this time as police encourages those who left mail to take action to avoid being victims of fraud.

To contact the Groveport Police Department, call 614-830-2060.