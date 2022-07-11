GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A large police presence was on the scene at an industrial facility in Groveport on Toy Road after a shooting overnight Monday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

FCSO states that they received multiple calls at 5:22 a.m. from SK Foods at the 3300 block of Toy Road on a possible shooting.

At least one person was shot and taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, per FCSO.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin says the shooter entered the building and shot the victim. He added that the suspect was electrocuted away from the warehouse near Alum Creek Dr.

The situation is contained and there is no danger to the public, per Sheriff Baldwin.

Dozens of people were evacuated from the facility as Columbus Police, Columbus Fire, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and county units from Obetz and Groveport are at the scene investigating.

FCSO SWAT units searched the facility to make sure there is no threat after the evacuation.

Law enforcement departments on the scene at an industrial plant in Groveport on July 11, 2022. (NBC4/Ronald Clark).

SK Food Group’s manufacturing facility in Groveport employees 600 people.

This is a developing story. NBC4 will provide you with updates once we learn more information.