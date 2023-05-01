GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Groveport Police have released photos of vehicles they said are tied to catalytic converter thefts in the city, which has seen its fair share of converter thefts in recent years.

According to police, they are searching for the following two pick-up trucks:

A 1999-2004 Chevrolet S10 Extreme with a grey or white cap on the bed of the truck and a brown tailgate.

A 1997-2003 Ford F-150 with an orange grill and orange stripe on the hood. It may also have a broken driver’s side tail light.

Police said there has been a recent spike in catalytic converter thefts in the city.

In March, two people, suspected of being the ringleaders of a large catalytic converter theft ring that operated in Groveport, were sentenced to prison. Tommy Cox Jr. pleaded guilty to 15 charges and is currently serving 8-12 years in prison, while his co-conspirator Shannon Vance pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. She was sentenced to three years probation and a $15,000 fine; she could be sent to prison for at least eight years if she violates her probation. All told, police estimate the pair netted more than $431,000 by selling stolen converters.

There is no indication from police that the current thefts are tied to the Cox/Vance case.