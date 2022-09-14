GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspected organized theft ring that, in part, targeted catalytic converters has been broken up, according to Groveport police.

The Groveport Police Department is expected to announce more details during a press conference Thursday but said the theft ring targeted catalytic converters, stolen vehicles, and weapons, all of which cost the community $19 million.

The investigation was carried out over 16 months.

Led by Groveport police, the investigation included assistance from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Reynoldsburg Police Department, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), and the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV).