GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – Monday marks the 20th anniversary of the formal end to rescue and recovery operations at Ground Zero in New York City after the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

By May 30, 2002, many artifacts had been salvaged from the wreckage and they’re now on display at the 9-11 Memorial and Museum in New York City.

In Groveport, Motts Military Museum owns one of the largest collections of 9-11 artifacts in the country.

Warren Motts recently took NBC4 behind the scenes at the museum and shared his vision for creating a local tribute exhibit so the nation never forgets the events of that day.

Motts Military Museum is located at 5075 South Hamilton Road in Groveport.

