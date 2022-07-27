GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Groveport Madison Schools looked within its ranks to find the district’s new superintendent.

Jamie Grube, the district’s deputy superintendent and current interim superintendent, is the new superintendent, the district announced Wednesday.

Grube is set to start his superintendent duties Aug. 1 as part of his new three-year contract.

Grube began his teaching career at Sentinel Career Center in Tiffin, Ohio, and has taught at Franklin Heights High School in Columbus. He’s also served as assistant principal at Central Crossing High School and Westland High School; principal at Westland High School; director of personnel at South-Western City Schools; and superintendent for Buckeye Valley Local Schools.

Grube received a Bachelor of Science degree in business education from Bowling Green University and a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration and Supervision from Ohio State University.

“It’s truly an honor to be selected as superintendent of Groveport Madison Schools,” said Grube in the district’s statement. “Despite disruptions from the impact of the COVID pandemic, we’ve accomplished a great deal over the past few years. I plan to use that foundation and our dedicated and hard-working staff to build our capacity to improve student academic achievement. We will also continue our efforts to provide more social-emotional support for students and staff and to continue to create an environment where we honor respect and appreciation for one another’s contributions, perspectives, and uniqueness.”

Grube and his wife live in Pickerington.