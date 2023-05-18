COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Groveport man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two children.

According to a Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit, 27-year-old Robert Burns is accused of raping two children, ages 6 and 7, on Tuesday morning.

Groveport police said Burns exposed himself and instructed the victims to engage in sexual acts. The victims reported Burns that night, with one of them stating it was not the first time Burns had abused her.

A police investigation corroborated the victims’ statement and that of a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, resulting the arrest of Burns. He is charged with two counts of rape and was scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment hearing Thursday morning.