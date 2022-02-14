COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little girl who made 2,000 tickets with heart-felt notes for every Columbus Police Officer needs help in finding her therapy dog Theta.

Izabella has epilepsy, and her German Shepherd dog Theta ran off from their Groveport home during the snowstorm. Anxiety triggers Izabella’s seizures — and now her dad is about to deploy.

Mom Kara Marie said, “Several people spotted Theta, and one person sent me a message reporting seeing a dog that looks just like Theta, who is a very unique-looking dog, being picked up in a big white SUV.”

This sighting of Theta was in front of the Pick-n-Pull, Groveport Road, on Feb. 4, around 3:30 p.m. Kara has checked with local vets and shelters, but they don’t have Theta.

A report by Columbus police says that multiple people reported seeing Theta on Feb. 4.

If you know where Theta is, you can call and leave a message at 614-597-6156.