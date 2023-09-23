GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A boy is in critical condition after an ATV crash Saturday evening in Groveport, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at approximately 6:42 p.m. on Shellbark Court near Hickory Grove Circle.

According to the sheriff’s office, the boy was riding a 2002 Yamaha Raptor 660 four-wheeler north on Shellbark Court at a high speed. As the boy was turning a curve in the roadway, he struck a curb and went through a metal light pole, the sheriff’s office said. The boy was knocked off the ATV and the light pole fell onto him while the ATV continued driving until it hit a tree.

The boy was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Groveport Police Department and the Madison Township Fire Department.