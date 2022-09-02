COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old accused of firing a gun outside a high school football game is back in jail on a $1 million bond, with police revealing in court that the gun has been linked to other shootings in central Ohio.

James Keys

James Keys was arraigned Friday morning in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on charges of discharging a firearm, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence. On Aug. 19, police say he fired the weapon outside the stadium at Groveport Madison High School.

During the hearing, police said testing on the weapon showed a link to four other shootings in the area and that the weapon was illegally modified to make it fully automatic. Keys is believed to have fired from the Eastland Career Center next to the stadium and from an elevation where the gunfire could have injured or killed people in the stands.

Charges were originally filed in Municipal Court, but they were refiled in Common Pleas Court after Keys posted a $50,000 bond and got out of jail.

“We feel very strongly about anyone coming into an event like ours like that shooting into a crowd putting our citizens and shooting into a crowd endangering our citizens and visitors,” Groveport Police Det. Josh Gilbert said. “We take that very seriously so we wanted to appear today to ensure that the judge understands how seriously we take this case and that we receive a high bond.”

Police detained Keys along with a 15-year-old after the shooting, which occurred with about 2 minutes left in the game. Police said six rounds were fired and no one was injured.