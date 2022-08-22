An earlier report on this shooting can be seen in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man made his first appearance in court Monday after being charged in connection to a Friday evening shooting during a high school football game in Groveport.

Columbus resident James Keys was in Franklin County Municipal Court where a $50,000 bond was set during his morning arraignment, according to court documents.

Keys has been charged with improper discharge of a firearm and inducing panic after Groveport police said he and a 15-year-old fired shots outside the Groveport Madison High School football stadium during a game.

Officers detained Keys and the teenager after locating one handgun that was altered to make it fully automatic. Police say no one was injured and that six rounds were fired from the gun.

In a letter sent to parents and staff, Groveport Madison Schools said the shooting happened with two minutes left in the game against Canal Winchester and gunshots were heard from near the school’s tennis courts north of the stadium.

Fans attending the game told NBC4 they were evacuated from the stadium around 9:30 p.m. and instructed to leave school grounds.

Keys is scheduled to have his first preliminary hearing on August 30 at 9:00 a.m.