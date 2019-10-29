Police: Groveport student’s interaction with a stranger a misunderstanding

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Answers are starting to come in about an alert Groveport Madison School District sent to parents Monday.

District leaders said they notified parents about a student who had been approached by a stranger who tried to lure her into his car while she walked to the school bus.

A district spokesman said the incident occurred in the Madison Mills neighborhood, near Williams Road and Alum Creek Drive.

Parents were alerted by phone, text message and a letter from Garilee Ogden about the incident.

Columbus Police are now saying the incident was a big misunderstanding.

According to the letter from Ogden, the man offered the middle school student candy, cookies, and other gifts, while urging her to get into his truck.

Columbus Police said they investigated the complaint and said the suspect explained his side of the story. Police added the suspect even spoke to the young girl’s father and police determined there was no wrongdoing in what happened.

However, the alert from the school district still made some parents wary.

“We have never had any issues like this at all, so it was very shocking when we received the phone call last night,” said Sara Bush, a mother of two who lives in Madison Mills.

Bush said she is already making sure her children do not walk to the bus stop alone.

“Usually, they walked to the bus stop by themselves, but I walked with them this morning after finding that out last night,” she said. “We just can’t let them go through the neighborhood down the road like they have in the past.”

A district spokesman said a new update based on what the district has been told by police will be sent to parents.